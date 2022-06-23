Gotham Knights Cast Previews CW's Batman Murder Mystery, Joker's 'Wild Card' Daughter and More — WATCH

Gotham Knights isn’t due to hit The CW until midseason, but it’s never too early to get a taste of the Bruce Wayne murder mystery that’s on tap.

In Gotham Knights (which has nothing to do with the video game), Bruce Wayne is dead, and in the wake of his murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (played by Oscar Morgan) is framed for the crime — as are the children of some of Batman’s enemies.

In the cast video above, Oscar Morgan and Supernatural alum Misha Collins (who plays Harvey Dent) size up the case against Turner, and why “it doesn’t look good” for Bruce’s son.

Next up, Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) deals out some fun teases about Duela, who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, while Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home) talks about her role as an unlikely Batman sidekick, Carrie Kelley.

Tyler DiChiara and Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) then give us the 411 on the brother and sister team of Cullen and Harper Row, after which Anna Lore (All American) and Rahart Adams (YouTube’s Foursome) tell us a bit about their characters, coder extraordinaire (and possible Spoiler?) Stephanie Brown, and brash Brody.

But throughout all the interviews, we couldn’t help but wonder: How exactly did Bruce Wayne die, to kick off the series? Stay tuned for the very end, where Morgan and Collins offer up two possible scenarios….

Want scoop on Gotham Knights, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.