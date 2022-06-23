Gossip Girl: Michelle Trachtenberg Returns as Georgina in Season 2 Teaser

Spotted: Georgina Sparks, right where she belongs.

Ahead of Gossip Girl‘s second season (premiere date TBD), HBO Max is whetting the fandom’s collective appetite with the return of another beloved character from the original series — none other than the devil’s bride herself, Michelle Trachtenberg‘s Georgina.

“It only takes one spark to start a fire…” begins a new video shared Wednesday on the show’s social media channels. “And I have a feeling that this city is about to burn.”

Though HBO Max has not officially confirmed Trachtenberg’s casting to TVLine, showrunner Joshua Safran tweeted, “The cat has escaped the bag — thank Jesus!” So, you know, there’s that.

And Gossip Girl certainly has set the stage for Georgina’s return. The first season introduced viewers to her well-connected son Milo, an opportunity Safran called “too delicious to pass up.”

“We thought of someone we could bring in who wouldn’t overtake the story,” Safran told TVLine at the time. “I’ve always been obsessed with Milo, having been there when he was invented.” (Milo, whom Georgina originally tried to pass off as Dan Humphrey’s son, was born midway through the original series’ run.)

What’s your take on Georgina’s long-awaited arrival in the new Gossip Girl? Hit PLAY on the new promo below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.