Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: Here's the Latest on a Possible Renewal

Is the force strong enough with Obi-Wan Kenobi to justify bringing the series back for a second season? That appears to be the $1 million question at Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

On the heels of the Season 1 finale (which dropped Wednesday; read our recap), EP/director Deborah Chow is revealing that the six-episode drama was not intended to be an ongoing series.

“We really did conceive it to be a limited series,” EP/director Deborah Chow tells ET.com. “It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.”

That said, Chow is not completely closed off to the idea of a second season, admitting to ET, “I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, meanwhile, says the decision ultimately rests with the fans. “If there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us,” the exec reveals to ET. “And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

Although Disney+ has not provided specific viewership data for Obi-Wan, the streamer declared back in May (following the show’s two-episode premiere) that it ranked as “the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend.”