Killing It Renewed for Season 2

Killing It isn’t dead yet: Peacock has renewed the Craig Robinson-led comedy for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner said in a statement. “We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

Robinson (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) stars as Craig, a would-be entrepreneur who’s barely scraping by and decides to enter a snake-hunting contest to fund his next business idea. Claudia O’Doherty (Love) plays his snake-hunting partner Jillian, with Rell Battle as Craig’s hustler brother Isaiah. Season 2 will be “further expanding on Craig’s quest to achieve the American dream,” per the official description. Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who worked with Robinson on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, serve as co-creators and executive producers.

Killing It debuted on Peacock in March with a 10-episode freshman season. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you excited to keep Killing It? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.