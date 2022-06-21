TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Final Rises With Game 3, Leads Monday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final averaged 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, improving on Saturday’s preliminary numbers and topping Monday in the demo.
CBS’ The Neighborhood and NCIS reruns tied for Monday’s biggest audience, each averaging 3.5 million viewers.
Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (2.7 mil/0.3) and Weakest Link (2.4 mil/0.3) were both steady.
Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.7 mil/0.3) dropped some eyeballs, whereas Beat Shazam (1.8 mil/0.3) gained a few.
Among The CW’s terminal Monday twosome, Roswell NM (470K/0.1) was steady while In the Dark (300K/0.) added a handful of eyeballs.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.