TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Final Rises With Game 3, Leads Monday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final averaged 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, improving on Saturday’s preliminary numbers and topping Monday in the demo. The 22 Best TV Shows of 2022 -- So Far!

CBS’ The Neighborhood and NCIS reruns tied for Monday’s biggest audience, each averaging 3.5 million viewers.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (2.7 mil/0.3) and Weakest Link (2.4 mil/0.3) were both steady.

Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.7 mil/0.3) dropped some eyeballs, whereas Beat Shazam (1.8 mil/0.3) gained a few.

Among The CW’s terminal Monday twosome, Roswell NM (470K/0.1) was steady while In the Dark (300K/0.) added a handful of eyeballs.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.