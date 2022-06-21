Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Teases 'Fall' of Hawkins, While Vecna Warns: 'Your Friends Have Lost'

Everything about Season 4 of Stranger Things has been massive, from the episodes’ runtimes to the threat posed by creeptastic Vecna to viewership. (Part 1 marked Netflix’s “biggest premiere weekend ever” for an English-language TV series, beating the record previously set by Bridgerton.) So it will come as no surprise that the trailer for Part 2 is also epic.

The final two supersized installments (which drop Friday, July 1) have “a little bit of everything,” co-creator Matt Duffer tells TVLine. “It’s extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we’ve ever had.”

Chiming in, brother and fellow co-creator Ross Duffer asks how Part 2 was described by Eddie’s portrayer. Ah, yes, says Matt, remembering. “Joe Quinn is very eloquent. He’s such a smart kid. He called it a mad symphony of chaos. I’ll borrow that. That’s what it is, especially the final episode.”

As fans are well aware, Season 4 split up our heroes into three locales: good ol’ Hawkins… California (where Eleven had moved with the Byerses)… and Russia (where Hopper was being held prisoner by the KGB). As Part 1 concluded, the group was even more splintered: Eleven was in the Nevada desert, reluctantly working with her “Papa” to regain her powers, Jonathan, Mike, Will and Argyle were traveling there from Salt Lake City (where they’d consulted with hacker extraordinaire Suzie), Joyce, Hopper and Murray were trying to escape ”the motherland,” and Nancy had been entranced and trapped in the Upside Down by Vecna. (Read the full recap here.)

“We’ve been cross-cutting between these different worlds all season,” notes Ross, “but the cross-cutting just gets really rapid-fire in the finale as we’re bouncing from one world to the next.”

To check out the trailer, press PLAY on the video above.