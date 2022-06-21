You're Still Watching Almost 3 Hours of Live TV a Day, Using More Streaming Services Than Ever, Says Nielsen

Nielsen has released its 2022 “State of Play” report on the TV and video streaming landscape, and TVLine has culled through the dense doc to highlight the most interesting-ish facts.

First and foremost, when it comes to how you use your actual 55-inch Sony Bravia or what have you, the average adult in Q4 of 2021 spent 2 hours and 53 minutes each day watching live TV. Beyond that, 1 hour and 22 minutes of TV was viewed through “connected devices” (that is, any device that enables Internet access, including gaming consoles, Apple TV, Roku, etc;), while time-shifted TV viewing (e.g. DVR) accounted for a little over a half hour of each day.

Also of note:

* In February of 2022, content from streaming platforms accounted for nearly 29 percent of consumers’ total time spent watching TV, besting broadcast-TV programming (26.4 percent) for a fourth straight month.

RELATED STORIES Superman & Lois' Alex Garfin Reacts to [Spoiler]'s Discovery, Previews 'Nutso' Finale That Will Change Everything

Superman & Lois' Alex Garfin Reacts to [Spoiler]'s Discovery, Previews 'Nutso' Finale That Will Change Everything Florence Pugh to Star in East of Eden Limited Series Adaptation at Netflix

* Late last year, Americans age 2 and up spent 32 percent of their total TV time with TV-connected devices, whereas if you narrow the field to kids 2-17, the percentage was 64 percent.

* When it comes to the number of streaming services that people use, 82 percent have two or more (compared to 65 percent in 2019). Similarly, 17 percent use five or more, versus 11 percent three years ago. Oh, and there is no sign that people will be cutting back, since 93 percent of consumers plan to keep or increase their video streaming services.

* That said, nearly half say that the increase in streaming options makes it challenging to find what they’re looking for. As a result, 64 percent hope to one day have the option of old-school cable TV-like “streaming bundles” (that would allow them to choose as few or as many video streaming services as they wanted). And yet nine percent “blatantly disagree” that there’s a need for such bundled services.

* Because “consumers are increasingly seeking content they identify with” and “content that reflects who they are,” the demographic breakdown among TV viewing options is distinct.

Of those who watch broadcast TV, 60 percent are white, 56 percent male, 44 percent female, 22 percent Latino and 21 percent Black.

For cable, the audience is 80 percent white, 57 percent male, 43 percent female, 13 percent Black and three percent Latino… whereas those who stream are 75 percent white, 57 percent male, 43 percent female, 18 percent Black and nine percent Latino.

Across the board, those who identify as MENA, East Asian, South Asian, Southeast Asian or Native American account for anywhere from just 0.1 to at most 3.5 percent of viewing.

* Of those who stream TV, the 35-54 and 55+ age groups are busiest, each accounting for 31 percent (or a combined 62 percent) of that time spent. The next-heaviest streamers fall into the 25-34 range, accounting for 15 percent. Serving up the smallest slices of streaming pie are the 12-17 and 18-24 age groups, which represent five and six percent, respectively.