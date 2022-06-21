LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer: Obi-Wan's Force Ghost Crashes Party, Vader Lotions Up Palpatine

Both heroes and villains embark on a LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation in the first trailer for Disney+‘s latest LEGO-animated movie.

Set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker and premiering Friday, Aug. 5, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation finds Finn (voiced by Omar Miller) arranging a surprise vacation for his friends Rey (Helen Sadler), Poe (Jake Green), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), aboard — of course — “the ultra-luxurious” Galactic $tarcruiser, the Halcyon.

Alas, Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together goes awry when he’s separated from the group. And while searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and Leia Organa (Shelby Young), who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong and thus help him understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

Elsewhere, Darth Vader (voiced by Matt Sloan), Emperor Palpatine (Trevor Devall) and some Imperial forces seek their own tropical getaway.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation also features the voices of Billy Dee Williams as Lando; Weird Al” Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero;; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; and Matthew Wood as Ben Solo.