TVLine Items: Bob's Burgers Movie Hits Streaming, Sherri Debut Date and More

The Belchers are headed back to the small screen: The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be available on Hulu and HBO Max in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 12.

The musical comedy-mystery-adventure, which was released theatrically on May 27, “begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” per the official synopsis. “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Watch a musical scene above.

* All American: Homecoming has promoted Rhoyle Ivy King, who plays Nathaniel Hardin, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Sherri Shepherd’s new syndicated daytime talk show Sherri will premiere Monday, Sept. 12.

* Netflix has set a Thursday, July 28 release date for Keep Breathing, its six-episode limited series about the lone survivor (Vida‘s Melissa Barrera) of a private plane crash in the remote Canadian frontier. Blindspot‘s Martin Gero and Brendan Gall are showrunners.

* Masterpiece/PBS is developing a four-hour miniseries adaptation of Miss Austen, Gil Hornby’s 2020 novel about “the lives and loves of Jane Austen and her sister Cassandra.”

* The Last Movie Stars, a six-part documentary about Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman directed by Ethan Hawke and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, will premiere in its entirety on Thursday, July 21 on HBO Max.

* Jen Lilley will host GAC Family’s first-ever Christmas rom-com event, Great American Christmas in July, airing GAC Family original movies 24/7, from July 2 through July 4.

