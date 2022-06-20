Teen Wolf Spinoff Series Wolf Pack Casts Its Four Leading Lycanthropes

The next generation of were-teens is ready to howl.

Wolf Pack, an upcoming Paramount+ series executive-produced by Teen Wolf boss Jeff Davis, has announced its first four leads, revealing much of the show’s previously unknown plot in the process.

Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy [named Everett] and girl [named Blake] whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others [named Luna and Harlan] who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Armani Jackson (Chad) and Bella Shepard (The Wilds) star as Everett and Blake, while newcomers Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray will play Luna and Harlan.

Production on Wolf Pack begins next week in Atlanta. It is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.

It’s not yet clear how exactly Wolf Pack will connect to the Teen Wolf franchise, which is also a dropping a highly-anticipated, Davis-EP’d reunion movie later this year.

