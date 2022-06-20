TVLine Items: Delany Joins Stallone Series, Rookie: Feds Casting and More

The mob stands no chance against Dana Delany: The Body of Proof and Desperate Housewives actress has joined Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming drama Tulsa King, from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883) and executive producer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), who serves as showrunner and writer.

The series — premiering with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+ — follows “New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Stallone), after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla,” per the official synopsis. “Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian who is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society.

* Britt Robertson (For the People, The Secret Circle) has boarded The Rookie: Feds in the series-regular role of Laura Stensen, the youngest person ever allowed into the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) has joined The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 as Peter, a militia leader, a source confirms to TVLine. Giant Freakin Robot first reported the news.

* Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock mystery drama Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, has added Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), Audrey Corsa (All Rise) and Niall Cunningham (And Just Like That) to its cast, our sister site Variety reports. No details are currently available about their roles.

* Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Bly Manor) will star in the Prime Video drama Wilderness, based on B.E. Jones’ novel about a British couple who seem to have it all… until the wife discovers her husband’s affair and decides to get revenge when he proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks, per Deadline.

* The End Is Nye will premiere Thursday, Aug. 25 on Peacock, per Deadline. The unscripted series, from EP/host Bill Nye, EP Seth MacFarlane and showrunner Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds), sends Nye “into the most epic global disasters imaginable — both natural and unnatural — and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.”

