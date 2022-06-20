Queen of the Universe Adds Mel B as Season 2 Judge — Who's Leaving?

Queen of the Universe is playing a game of musical thrones.

When the drag/singing competition show returns to Paramount+ for Season 2, it’ll do so with Mel B on the judges panel, filling a seat left vacant by departing judge Leona Lewis.

The artist also known as Scary Spice is no stranger to this gig, having previously served as a judge on America’s Got Talent, AGT: The Champions, The X Factor and The X Factor UK.

Previous judges Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage and Vanessa Williams are all returning for Season 2, along with host Graham Norton.

Best described as RuPaul’s Drag Race meets American (or Pop) Idol, Queen of the Universe pits a group of drag queens against one another in the ultimate international karaoke competition. “High heels, high octaves, high stakes — the second season of this global singing competition will blow your wig off!” reads the official logline.

Fourteen queens competed in the show’s six-episode first season, which streamed in December 2021. Top prize went to Brazilian performer Grag Queen, followed by former American Idol finalist Ada Vox in second and Atlanta’s own Aria B Cassadine in third.

The cast of Season 2 queens will be announced at a later date.

Your thoughts on the show’s new panel of judges? Drop ’em in a comment below.