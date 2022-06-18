Friday Ratings: Dateline Eyes Low With Heard Q&A, SmackDown Rises

In the latest TV ratings, Dateline NBC‘s sitdown with Amber Heard on Friday night drew 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, down 18 and 50 percent week-to-week to mark the newsmagazine’s second smallest audience since November and a season low in the demo. Songs That Always Spark a TV Memory

Over on Fox, Friday Night SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) featuring embattled/benched CEO Vince McMahon surged to its best numbers in a minute, dominating Friday in the demo. Leading out of a Soul of a Nation Juneteenth special (2 mil/0.2), ABC’s 20/20 rerun delivered the night’s largest audience (2.6 mil). #sad

Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.1 mil/0.2) was steady with its semifinal, leading into a Watergate special’s 1.8 mil/0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.