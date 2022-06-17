When Calls the Heart Renewed for Season 10 at Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart is joining the 10-season club. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Hallmark Channel announced Friday that it has renewed its flagship drama for Season 10. The pickup comes roughly a month after WCTH‘s Season 9 finale.

Meanwhile, a Hallmark rep confirms that Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) is boarding Season 10 as the series’ new showrunner.

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

WCTH‘s May 22 season ender planted the seeds for an eventful return. Not only did Elizabeth accept Lucas’ marriage proposal, but Rosemary told Lee that she’s pregnant. “I hope the Hearties are feeling as excited as we are to dive into these long-anticipated events,” co-executive producer Elizabeth Stewart previously told ETOnline.com.

In addition to When Calls the Heart, Hallmark in March handed a renewal to Chesapeake Shores, which is set to return for a sixth and final season (premiere date TBD).

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect When Calls the Heart‘s Season 10 pickup. Are you excited for its eventual return?