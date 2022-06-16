Ratings: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Tops Wednesday, Kung Fu Finale Eyes a Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 between the Avalanche and Lightning averaged 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating(per Nielsen finals), topping Wednesday in both measures. Summer TV Shows We Can't Wait to See

Over on The CW, The Flash (500K/0.1) drew its second-smallest audience of the season (aka ever) while steady in the demo; TVLine readers gave the apparent conclusion of that Arrow storyline an average grade of “D-.” Kung Fu (420K/0.1) hit an audience low with its sophomore finale (which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “A”), but was steady in the demo.

Fox’s MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.4) and So You Think You Can Dance (1.7 mil/0.3) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

