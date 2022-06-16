The Big D Dating Show Cancelled at TBS, Just Weeks Ahead of Premiere

The Big D now stands for dunzo.

TBS‘ new dating competition hosted by Bachelorette alumni JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers has been cancelled, just weeks ahead of its Thursday, July 7 debut — and after promos for it (watch a trailer above) had already begun to air.

The news comes on the heels of parent company Warner Discovery reassessing its slate at large, and making some harsh cuts. Most notably, the J.J. Abrams-shephered sci-fi drama Demimonde, which reportedly had a budget in the $200 million range, had the plug pulled on it earlier this month.

Regarding The Big D being jilted, “We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a TBS/TNT rep told our sister site Deadline. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process.”

The Big D promised to take on the relationship space “with a twist,” following recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise with one catch — their exes will be along for the journey.

Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples moved into a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date and search for love amongst a group of other single divorcees, including their ex. The group takes part in revealing relationship “EX-ercises” [groan] designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating.

In each episode, one person “who isn’t relationship material” will be eliminated.

Or, would have been, as it turns out.