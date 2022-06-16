Hacks Renewed for Season 3

Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels may have parted ways professionally, but they won’t be separated for very long: HBO Max has renewed Hacks for Season 3, the streamer announced Thursday. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We congratulate Hacks‘ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, said in a statement. “We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

Added Universal Television President Erin Underhill: “The first two seasons of Hacks — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen — gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.”

In the Season 2 finale (read a recap here), Deborah’s new special proved to be a smashing success, selling heaps of DVDs on QVC and ultimately finding a home for its streaming rights. But when Deborah saw the plethora of opportunities piling up for Ava, she fired her co-writer so she could find her own voice and spread her wings in the industry. Meanwhile, Jimmy left his firm, while Deborah chose to keep him on as her rep. But what’s to come for Jimmy and his new partner Kayla now that they’ve decided to go it alone?

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Hacks‘ HBO Max renewal. Thoughts on the inevitable Deborah/Ava reunion? And what do you think is bound to go down in Season 3? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.