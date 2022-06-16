Game of Thrones: Jon Snow Sequel in Works, Kit Harington Attached (Report)

The forecast calls for more Jon Snow.

HBO is in early development on a Game of Thrones series that would follow the ongoing adventures of Jon Snow, our sister site THR is hearing. In success, Kit Harington would reprise his role as the onetime would-be Iron Throne heir.

Neither HBO nor Harington’s reps commented for THR’s report. TVLine has also reached out for comment.

During his eight-season run as Jon Snow, Harington racked up a pair of Emmy nominations (for supporting and then lead actor in a drama) plus a Golden Globe nod, and he of course was a member of the fantasy saga’s often SAG-nominated ensemble.

A Jon Snow follow-up series would mark the first sequel to Game of Thrones, as all projects that are already in the pipeline or announced are set before the events of the acclaimed series.

House of the Dragon, which takes place 200 years prior to Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, is far and away the one closest to fruition, premiering Sunday, Aug. 21.

In February, HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine that, in his opinion, House of the Dragon “feels wholly its own… but also within the Game of Thrones world.” And though he confirmed that other Thrones spinoffs are in development at the network, “we will greenlight something when we feel like something is exciting and well done and tells a story that we care about.”

What say you, Thrones fans? Would you be interested in seeing what Jon Snow got up to?