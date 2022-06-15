Tuesday Ratings: MasterChef Junior Dips With (Spoiled-by-Fox) Semifinal

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Tuesday drew 6 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, dipping week-to-week but still dominated the night in both measures. The Saddest TV Deaths of 2022 (So Far)

Leading out of that, Dancing With Myself (2.1 mil/0.3) was also down a tick.

Over on Fox — which somehow managed to air a spoilery promo for the season finale, just minutes before Gordon Ramsay sent one pint-sized semifinalist home! — MasterChef Junior with a special Tuesday outing (1.5 mil/0.3) hit and matched season lows.

ABC’s Holey Moley (2.3 mil/0.4), The Chase (2.3 mil/0.3) and Who Do You Believe When They Say They Watch This Show? (1.4 mil/0.2) were all steady.

Leading out of a SuperLois rerun, The CW’s Tom Swift (293K/0.1) shed viewers for a second straight week while staying steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.