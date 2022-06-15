Peyton List to Star in Afterlife Drama School Spirits at Paramount+

Cobra Kai’s Peyton List is afterlife-bound: The actress has signed on to star in Paramount+’s purgatory-themed dramedy School Spirits (working title).

Based on the upcoming YA graphic novel (set for release in Fall 2023), the series is centered on a teen (played by List) stuck in heaven who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school.

Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) will serve as showrunner and EP, alongside Nate and Megan Trinrud, who penned the graphic novel and also wrote the pilot. Max Winkler (Cruel Summer) will direct.

School Spirits‘ first season will consist of eight episodes.