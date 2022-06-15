TVLine Items: Matilda Movie Musical Teaser, Power Book III Casting and More

The revolting children are singing up a storm in the first teaser for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (premiering this holiday season).

Alisha Weir (Darklands) stars as the titular Matilda Wormwood, “an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results,” per the official synopsis. The cast also includes Emma Thompson (Years and Years) as awful school headmistress Miss Trunchbull; Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as Matilda’s kind teacher Miss Honey; and Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) and Andrea Riseborough (Waco, Bloodline) as Matilda’s uncaring parents.

Matthew Warchus, who brought the Tony Award-winning musical to life on Broadway, helms the movie version, which was adapted by the stage musical’s screenwriter Dennis Kelly, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chyna Layne (She’s Gotta Have It) has joined Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan in a major recurring role, TVLine has learned exclusively. Layne will play Andrea, who is described as sexy, no nonsense and decent. Andrea has lived a lot of life and seen a lot. Everything Andrea does in her life is for her teenage son, and sometimes that means making tough decisions to help build a better life for him.

* Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, a family movie event featuring original dynamic song and dance numbers and new orchestrations from the Warner Bros. library of legendary movie musicals, is now in production to debut on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

* Swagger, Apple TV+’s sports drama inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, has been renewed for Season 2.

* Disney+’s Monsters Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work has been renewed for Season 2, which is set to premiere in 2023.

* Three new animated films based on Avatar: The Last Airbender are being developed at Paramount and Nickelodeon, with franchise veteran Lauren Montgomery set to direct the first installment, our sister site Variety reports. Original series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will produce alongside the show’s executive producer Eric Coleman.

* Tuca & Bertie returns to Adult Swim for its third season on Sunday, July 10 at midnight ET. Episodes will be available to stream next-day on HBO Max. New additions to the show’s voice cast include Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Nico Santos (Superstore) and Janelle James (Abbott Elementary). Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2, “Part 1” of The Upshaws, which will be released Wednesday, June 29:

