Maggie Sees Her Future in Hulu Rom-Com Trailer — But Is Her Vision Wrong?

Hulu’s Maggie doesn’t need a vision board to plan her future: She just needs the visions.

The streaming service on Wednesday released a full-length trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy, which stars Rebecca Rittenhouse (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as the title character. Maggie’s psychic abilities allow her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street… but things get much more complicated when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny.

In the trailer above, Maggie is shocked to see herself appear in a vision of someone else’s life — an unexpected stranger named Ben (The Baker and the Beauty‘s David Del Rio). But just as she’s coming around to the idea of a potential future where she and Ben are married with a child, a present-day curveball appears.

Maggie — which was originally ordered to series at ABC, then relocated to Hulu in January — also stars Nichole Sakura (Superstore), Leonardo Nam (Westworld), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Ray Ford (Grey’s Anatomy), Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries), Kerri Kenney (Reno 911!) and Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek). Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, who also previously worked on Life in Pieces, wrote and exec-produced the show.

All 13 episodes of Maggie drop on Wednesday, July 6. Check out the latest trailer, then drop a comment with your first impressions!