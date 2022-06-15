Garret Dillahunt Boards Hightown Season 3 as South Boston Gangster

Garret Dillahunt is among a slew of new faces to populate Starz’s Hightown in Season 3. Cable TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Dillahunt, whose previous TV credits include (but are far from limited to!) Justified and Fear the Walking Dead, is set to recur on the Cape Cod crime drama as Shane Frawley, a charismatic and charming gangster from South Boston, our sister site Deadline reports.

Michael Drayer (Sneaky Pete, Mr. Robot) in turn has been cast as Owen, Shane’s reckless, drug-dealing nephew.

Other new recurring players for Season 3 include Kaya Rosenthal (The Time Traveler’s Wife) as Sarah, a rookie cop assigned to Ray’s (James Badge Dale) unit; Ellie Barone as a working girl who has gone missing and quickly becomes Jackie’s (Monica Raymund) latest obsession; Jeanine Serralles (Prime Video’s Utopia) as a lonely woman who finds comfort in writing to prisoners; and Taja V. Simpson (The Oval) as Janelle, a physical therapist at the Provincetown prison who has, against her better judgement, fallen in love with Osito (Atkins Estimond).

Hightown was renewed for a third season in March, two months after its sophomore finale aired.