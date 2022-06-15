Billy Crystal to Headline, EP Apple TV+ Series About Child Psychiatrist

Emmy-winner Billy Crystal is set to headline a limited series for Apple TV+.

The comedy vet also will executive-produce the project, alongside director Barry Levinson, writer Sarah Thorp (A&E’s Damien, HawthoRNe) and Eric Roth, our sister site Deadline reports.

Titled Before, the series will find Crystal playing Eli, a child psychiatrist who shortly after losing his wife encounters a troubled young boy.

In addition to his mid-1980s Saturday Night Live run and his Emmys-winning hosting of assorted Oscar ceremonies over the years, Crystal’s previous TV credits include episodes of Web Therapy, Modern Family and Never Have I Ever, FX’s The Comedians (where he starred alongside Josh Gad) and, most recently, voicing Mike in Disney+’s Monsters at Work series (which will debut a Season 2 in 2023).

His current Broadway musical, Mr. Saturday Night, was nominated at this year’s Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and for featured actress Shoshana Bean.