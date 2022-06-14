The Wendy Williams Show Sets Air Date for Final Episode After 13 Seasons

Friday, June 17 will mark the end of an era in daytime television, as The Wendy Williams Show is set to ask America how it’s doin’ for the last time.

Though Wendy Williams won’t be in the studio for her show’s big sendoff, a spokesperson promises that the farewell hour will include a “video tribute to the iconic host.”

Of course, Williams hasn’t been sitting in her iconic purple chair for quite some time. She stepped back from her usual hosting duties in October 2021, citing “serious complications” from Graves Disease and an aggravated thyroid condition.

A rotating group of personalities was brought in to guest-host — including Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, Michelle Visage and Whitney Cummings — but it was ultimately former View co-host Sherri Shepherd who was chosen to take over Williams’ time slot this fall.

“OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall,” Shepherd said when her show was officially picked up. “I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

News of the show’s final episode airdate was first reported by our sister publication Variety.

