TV Ratings: American Ninja Warrior Stumbles Opposite NBA Finals Game 5

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 5 averaged 9.1 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, up sharply from Friday’s numbers and of course dominating Monday in both measures.
Leading into the game itself, the Jimmy Kimmel special did 6.6 mil/1.4, followed by NBA Countdown’s 5.6 mil/1.2.
Opposite NBA Finals coverage, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior averaged 2.7 mil and a 0.3, down 13 and 40 percent from its already-soft season opener. Weakest Link (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady in audience but dipped in the demo.
Over on The CW, both Roswell, New Mexico (480K/0.1) and In the Dark (310K/0/0) added a few eyeballs from their final season openers.
Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.7 mil/0.3) and Beat Shazam (1.7 mil/0.3) both dipped.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Write ZOOM, P.O. Box 350, Boston, Mass., 0hhh, 2-1, 3-4!