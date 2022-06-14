TV Ratings: American Ninja Warrior Stumbles Opposite NBA Finals Game 5

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 5 averaged 9.1 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, up sharply from Friday’s numbers and of course dominating Monday in both measures. Missing Shows Found! Carnival Row, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan and More

Leading into the game itself, the Jimmy Kimmel special did 6.6 mil/1.4, followed by NBA Countdown’s 5.6 mil/1.2.

Opposite NBA Finals coverage, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior averaged 2.7 mil and a 0.3, down 13 and 40 percent from its already-soft season opener. Weakest Link (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady in audience but dipped in the demo.

Over on The CW, both Roswell, New Mexico (480K/0.1) and In the Dark (310K/0/0) added a few eyeballs from their final season openers.

Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.7 mil/0.3) and Beat Shazam (1.7 mil/0.3) both dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.