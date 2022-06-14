The Challenge: USA Trailer Welcomes Back CBS Reality Vets From Survivor, Big Brother and More — Who Will Win?

As revealed in the official trailer for CBS’ The Challenge: USA, its contestants are getting a “chance to go down in reality competition history.” Actually, make that a second chance.

A total of 28 familiar faces from The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island and Survivor have been selected to participate in a contest of “extraordinary athleticism” and “high-octane drama,” according to host T.J. Lavin. “Every week, a new twist. Every week, a new betrayal. Who has what it takes?” asks the trailer.

Premiering Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 pm, The Challenge: USA will stake each CBS reality-TV vet with $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, after which they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their stash.

In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, however, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever.

In addition to the aforementioned grand prize money and title of Challenge Champion, the cast will be competing for a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title), which will stream exclusively on Paramount+.