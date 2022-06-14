Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Teases 'Very Intense' Season 2 Finale: Fans Will Be 'Worried' for Nicky and Zhilan

The stakes couldn’t be higher in Kung Fu‘s Season 2 finale, airing this Wednesday at 9/8c on The CW.

Russell Tan murdered his son Kerwin, hijacked his body and is now well on his way towards unstoppable power. With only Nicky and Zhilan standing between him and the end of the world, Olivia Liang says fans should be concerned about what comes next.

“He’s dealing with magic and stuff that we have never seen before,” Liang, who plays Nicky, tells TVLine ahead of the finale. “We don’t even know the extent of what his powers are going to be when he enters into this next realm. It’s just going to be very intense, and we’re going to be worried for our heroes.”

But will Nicky and Zhilan be able to remain on the same page while trying to stop Tan in his tracks? “I think the fact that Nicky has resorted to finally giving in to what everyone’s been thinking this entire season, which is that they should just work together, she will see it through to the end.”

Part of Nicky’s resolution with Zhilan comes from her last conversation with Pei-Ling, in which her shifu urged her to forget about the past and think beyond the duality of good and evil.

“That really stuck with Nicky, the fact that Pei-Ling came to her once again when she was in such a moment of desperation and reminded her of the bond that she — whether she likes it or not — has with Zhilan. I think that was what pushed her into finally taking that leap of faith.”

Are you emotionally prepared for Kung Fu‘s Season 2 finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.