TVLine Items: Downton Sequel Goes to Peacock, FBoy Island Returns and More

You will soon be able to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era from the comfort of home: The theatrical release will be streaming exclusively on Peacock, beginning Friday, June 24.

Additionally, all six seasons of the series, the first film and the one-hour special The Manners of Downton Abbey are currently available on the service, which has also launched a 24/7 streaming channel devoted to Downton Abbey.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was released in theaters on May 20, “follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past,” per the official synopsis. It stars original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nichol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

* HBO Max’s reality dating series FBoy Island will return for Season 2 on Thursday, July 14 with its first three episodes, followed by three additional episodes on July 21, two episodes on July 28 and the final two episodes on Aug. 4.

* Bugs Bunny Builders, the first-ever educational Looney Tunes series, will premiere Monday, July 25 at 8 am ET on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Tuesday, July 26 on Cartoonito on HBO Max. (Watch a trailer here.)

* Hulu has released a new trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, premiering with two episodes on Tuesday, June 28:

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for the reality series All Star Shore, which features stars from Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Bachelor in Paradise competing in party-style challenges. It premieres Wednesday, June 29.

