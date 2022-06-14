Apple, Major League Soccer Ink 10-Year Deal to Stream Every Match via App

Apple has inked a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) to stream every single match through the Apple TV app, beginning in 2023.

The historic deal included all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, without any local blackouts or restrictions, as well as select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches. (Excluded for viewers in Mexico, however, are Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup matches.)

The full slate of MLS matches will not be included with your Apple TV+ subscription, Sports Business Journal clarifies, but available via a separate service to be housed within the Apple TV app. (Meaning, you won’t need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch MLS.) Plus, a limited number of matches will be made available for free.

Complete details for the new service — including when you can sign up, subscription pricing and match schedules — will be announced in the coming months.

MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available en Français.

In addition to actual game coverage, Apple TV+ will offer a weekly “match whip-around” show, game replays, analysis and original programming.

Access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages.

Live matches and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with Internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, VIZIO, and other smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; Comcast Xfinity; and tv.apple.com.