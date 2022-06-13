Supergirl Alum Mehcad Brooks Joins Law & Order Cast for Season 22

Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks is trading in his Guardian suit for an NYPD badge.

Brooks is set to play a detective in Season 22 of NBC’s Law & Order, TVLine has learned. Additional details — like his character’s name — have yet to be revealed.

Brooks starred as Supergirl‘s Jimmy Olsen, aka the superhero Guardian, before departing the CW series in Season 5. He returned for the series finale, which aired in November 2021. His additional TV credits include True Blood, The Game, Necessary Roughness and a 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Brooks’ casting comes on the heels of franchise vet Sam Waterston inking a new deal to return as beloved DA Jack McCoy. Conversely, Anthony Anderson will not be back as Det. Kevin Bernard next season.

The flagship procedural also stars franchise newcomers Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as ADA Samantha Maroun, Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon and Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove.

Rick Eid, who also serves as showrunner, previously teased more character-driven stories pending a renewal. “I’m excited about next season,” he told TVLine. “I think next year, we’ll get an opportunity to dig even deeper into the character stuff, which really excites me.”

The Law & Order boss also alluded to additional cameos in Season 22, saying, “I’m sure next year you’ll see some.”