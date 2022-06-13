Starstruck Renewed for Season 3

Jessie and Tom’s unconventional love story will have at least one more chapter: HBO Max has renewed its romantic comedy Starstruck for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Starstruck‘s six-episode sophomore run dropped on HBO Max back in March; across the pond, the show airs on BBC One.

“A third? Sure. Fine,” series creator and star Rose Matafeo joked in a statement on Monday. “I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third installment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, added, “Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humor. Starstruck is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom’s story continue.

Starstruck follows Matafeo’s Jessie, a millennial living in East London whose one-night stand with a famous movie star (played by Nikesh Patel) unexpectedly turns into something more. At the end of Season 1, Jessie very impulsively decided to stay in London and start a real relationship with Tom, instead of returning home to New Zealand; Season 2, meanwhile, followed the couple’s rocky attempt to date for real, with obstacles including (but not limited to!) the return of Jessie’s ex-boyfriend Ben and a new movie gig that required Tom to move to the United States for several months.

The cast also includes Emma Sidi as Jessie’s friend and roommate Kate, and Minnie Driver as Tom’s overbearing agent Cath.

Starstruck‘s renewal has been added to TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard. Hit the comments below to celebrate the news!