Rap Sh*t: HBO Max Comedy Series From Issa Rae Drops First Trailer

HBO Max on Monday dropped the first trailer for Rap Sh*t, its forthcoming comedy series exec produced by Insecure vet Issa Rae.

Premiering Thursday, July 21 with the first two of eight episodes, Rap Sh*t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae penned the premiere episode, co-wrote the finale and serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Syreeta Singleton. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are co-EPs.

Watch the teaser trailer below and then promptly hit the comments wit your snappy judgements.