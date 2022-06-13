Michelle Yeoh to Lead Brothers Sun, Action-Packed Netflix Family Drama

Red-hot off her box office run with Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh is set to mother The Brothers Sun, in what is described as “an action-packed, dark comedic drama and family soap” for Netflix.

Set in Los Angeles and Taiwan and distinct in that it features an all-Asian writers room and all-Asian cast, the eight-episode series follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother, Ellen, and his utterly unaware younger brother, Bruce.

Yeoh will play the shrewd and observant Ellen aka Mama Sun, while Justin Chien (Snapchat’s Two Sides: Unfaithful) will fill the role of Charles Sun, who as the elder son of a crime boss was groomed to be a hardened criminal.

Other castings for The Brothers Sun include Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun, who came to the States as a kid with little memory of Taipei and no idea of his family’s past; Highdee Kuan as Alexis, a driven and ambitious assistant DA; and Joon Lee as TK, an aspiring gangster/Bruce’s best friend since childhood.

Joining the cast in recurring roles will be Alice Hewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu and Rodney To.

Brad Falchuk will serve as showrunner for the series, which was co-created by Byron Wu. In addition to Falchuk and Wu, Mikkel Bondesen and director Kevin Tancharoen will serve as executive producers.