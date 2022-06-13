TVLine Items: Megan Thee Stallion on P-Valley, Tony Ratings and More

After lending her voice to this past Sunday’s episode, Megan Thee Stallion will appear in an upcoming installment of Starz’s P-Valley, it was announced on Monday.

The Grammy winner will guest-star later this season as Tina Snow, a name that pays homage to her alter ego, as well as the title of her second EP. Megan also contributed an original song to the series, which will be featured in a later episode. Get a first look at her character above.

In the latest installment, DJ Neva Scared turned down Lil’ Murda’s offer to join the Dirty Dozen tour because he’s working with an artist in Atlanta. Megan’s voice was then heard when the artist said, “Run that beat back for a real b—-.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS’ broadcast of Sunday night’s Tony Awards averaged 3.86 million viewers, up 39 percent from last year’s first pandemic-era ceremony (which easily marked an all-time audience low).

* Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2022, airing Sunday, June 26.

* Hallmark Channel has ordered to series Ride, a yet-to-be-cast multigenerational family drama following the Murrays, who are part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation. Production begins this summer in Calgary, Alberta, with an eye on a 2023 premiere.

* Country music star Mickey Guyton will host A Capital Fourth, airing Monday, July 4 at 8/7c on PBS.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?