Neil Patrick Harris Joins Doctor Who as 'The Greatest Enemy the Doctor Has Ever Faced' — Get a First Look

Four-time Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris on Monday shared a first look at an ominous character he will be playing on BBC America’s Doctor Who — to which the showrunner Russell T Davies said, “Doctor beware!”

“My current gig. Never looked more dashing,” NPH wrote on Instagram, alongside his full character portrait. “Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63 . I’ll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what’s in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!”

The How I Met Your Mother alum is currently filming scenes set to air in 2023 as part of Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary.

Showrunner Davies said in a statement, “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Davis also teased separately on Instagram, “Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honour and a hoot. Have fun.”

NPH marks but the latest bit of fun casting for Doctor Who‘s upcoming adventures. It was announced in May that Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa will be stepping in as the series’ fourteenth Doctor starting with Season 14. His tenure thus will begin in 2023, after Jodie Whittaker concludes her reign following one more special airing later this year.

It has also been announced that series alumni David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who previously played the Tenth Doctor and Donna, are also filming scenes set to air in 2023 as part of the 60th anniversary — to which Davies teased, “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick or a flashback” — while Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) will play a character named Rose….

Who or what do you think Harris is playing, Whovians?