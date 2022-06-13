Boo, Bitch Trailer: Lana Condor Haunts High School Hallways in Netflix Series

Lana Condor‘s latest Netflix role is a real scream.

The actress, best known for starring in the streamer’s popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies, will next lead the limited comedy series Boo, Bitch, dropping in its entirety on Friday, July 8.

“Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost,” reads the series’ official logline.

Boo, Bitch stars Condor as Erika Vu, Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead) as Gia, Mason Versaw (tick, tick… BOOM!) as Jake C., Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) as Riley, Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie) as Gavin and Jason Genao (On My Block) as Devon.

Co-creators Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) will serves as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Condor, Jamie Dooner (On My Block), Jonathon Komack Martin (George Lopez) and Blake Goza (NFL Football Fanatic). Co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak are also co-executive producers.

