Spring Awakening Cast Reunites for Tony Awards Performance: Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and More — Watch

Sixteen years after Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and more budding Broadway stars first heard the word of their bodies, the original cast of Spring Awakening reunited on stage at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Michele presented the performance alongside Zach Braff, who originally introduced Spring Awakening at the 2007 Tonys. Michele then joined her fellow cast members — included Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez and John Gallagher Jr. — for a performance of “Touch Me.”

This cast previously reunited in 2021 for a 15-year anniversary concert, which was chronicled in the 2022 HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book/lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening is a rock musical based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play of the same name. The story of angsty teenagers discovering their sexuality in repressed 19th-century Germany was a game changer when it debuted on Broadway in 2006, earning eight Tony Awards and even a Grammy.

In addition to the Spring Awakening cast, Sunday’s ceremony — which included an hour-long “act one” on Paramount+, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough — also features highly anticipated performances from the casts of A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square and Six, as well as individual performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

Famous presenters include Danielle Brooks, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raul Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris and Prince Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Gaten Matarazzo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

