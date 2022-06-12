Ariana DeBose Opens 2022 Tonys With Breathless Broadway Mashup — Watch

Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards by performing what felt like 75 Broadway musicals at the same time.

The host, fresh off winning an Academy Award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, took the stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday with a high-energy mashup of iconic songs from shows like Aladdin, Cabaret, Chicago, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Hamilton, Rent, Wicked and countless others.

In addition to DeBose’s opening number, Sunday’s ceremony — which technically began with an hour-long “act one” on Paramount+, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough — also features highly anticipated performances from the casts of A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square and Six, as well as individual performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and the original cast of Spring Awakening.

Major Tony winners this year include Myles Frost for MJ, Joaquina Kalukango for Paradise Square, Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Take Me Out, and Matt Doyle and Patti LuPone for Company.

Famous presenters include Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raul Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris and Prince Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Gaten Matarazzo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

