Ratings: Charmed Audience Grows With Series Finale, NBA Finals Dip in Game 4

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Charmed reboot closed out its four-season run on Friday night with 434,000 total viewers — its second-largest audience of the season and third-best audience of the past two seasons — and a 0.1. demo rating. Summer TV Shows We Can't Wait to See

TVLine readers gave the closer (as well as the whole season) an average grade of “B”; read post mortem.

ABC’s NBA Finals coverage averaged 7.9 million total viewers and a 2.3 rating, down from Game 3’s own preliminary numbers but still up from last year’s comp and of course dominating Friday.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.8 mil/0.4) dipped against pro hoops…. while CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

