Thursday Ratings: ABC, MSNBC Lead Coverage of Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

In the latest TV ratings, ABC led the primetime Thursday coverage of the House Select Committee on January 6th’s first public hearing.

ABC’s two-hour coverage averaged 4.9 million total viewers, TVLine has learned. Of the other broadcast networks, NBC tallied 3.6 million viewers, while CBS drew 3.4 million. (Fox aired MasterChef Junior and Don’t Forget the Lyrics reruns; The CW’s regularly scheduled drama programming is detailed below.)

Amongst cable news networks, MSNBC led the pack with 4.2 million total viewers, followed by CNN’s 2.6 million viewers. Fox News, which didn’t cover the hearing itself, averaged nearly 3 million viewers during the two-hour block. Fox Business (to which Fox News anchors’ actual news coverage was relegated) drew 223,000, while CNBC averaged 160K.

ABC also commanded the largest share of Adults 18-34 and 25-54, while CNN easily led all cablers in those measures.

Elsewhere on Thursday:

* Over on The CW — and pending possible adjustment to some news preemptions — Walker (880K/0.1) drew its best audience in five episodes, while Legacies (470K/0.1) is eyeing a season high in audience ahead of next week’s series finale.

* Leading out of ABC’s hearing coverage, a PRIDE-themed Soul of a Nation retained 1.5 mil/0.2.

