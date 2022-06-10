Twin Peaks Icon Julee Cruise Dead at 65

Singer Julee Cruise, best known for her collaborations with David Lynch, most notably via Twin Peaks, has died. She was 65. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Cruise’s death was confirmed by her husband Edward Grinnan on Facebook, according to The Guardian. “She left this realm on her own terms,” he wrote. “No regrets. She is at peace.”

In 2018, Cruise announced that she was battling Systemic Lupus. “I can… hardly walk,” she wrote on Facebook. “And now it’s difficult to stand… The pain is so bad I cry and snap at people.”

Featuring music by Angelo Badalamenti and lyrics by Lynch, an instrumental version of Cruise’s haunting 1989 track “Falling” was used as the theme to Twin Peaks.

Cruise made occasional appearances in the original, early ’90s Twin Peaks on ABC as a singer at local watering hole The Roadhouse, a role she reprised in the 2017 Showtime revival Twin Peaks: The Return. She also turned up in the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

Cruise also collaborated with Lynch and Badalamenti on the former’s 1986 film Blue Velvet, which features her song “Mysteries of Love.”

“It’s like I’m his little sister: you don’t like your older brother telling you what to do,” Cruise reportedly said of her working relationship with Lynch. “David’s foppish. He can have these tantrums sometimes. And have you ever seen his temper? Anybody can look funny when they get mad. But I love him.”