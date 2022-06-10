Borat-Style Peacock Series Casts Dennis Haysbert, Rosanna Arquette, Frank Grillo and Others

Dennis Haysbert (24), Frank Grillo (Kingdom) and Rosanna Arquette (Ray Donovan) are among the first to be cast in Jason Woliner’s untitled Peacock series that will be told “in the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Melinda McGraw (Mad Men) and Dee Wallace (E.T.) also have boarded the untitled project.

Described as a “mind-bending” and “groundbreaking” project that “mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale,” the project is one that Woliner allegedly “has been shooting for over a decade,” the press release claims, and “that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists.”

Woliner directed 2020’s Borat sequel, while his TV directing credits include episodes of What We Do in the Shadows, The Last Man on Earth and Nathan for You.

He will direct the Peacock project as well as executive-produce it alongside The Disaster Artist‘s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Loreli Alanis, Megan Ellison, Michael Sagol, and Bert Hamelinck.