Hacks, Reservation Dogs, Underground Railroad Lead 2021 Peabody Winners

One of the most prestigious awards in broadcasting has crowned a new set of winners.

Hacks, Reservation Dogs and The Underground Railroad lead the shows honored at the 2021 Peabody Awards, with the full slate of winners being announced on Thursday. A total of 30 winners — including news programs, documentaries and podcasts — were selected by a board of 19 jurors who set out to honor “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021.”

The eight scripted TV series honored in the “Entertainment” category are:

* Hacks (HBO Max), starring Jean Smart as an aging Las Vegas comedian.

* Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu), following a quartet of criminally inclined Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma.

* The Underground Railroad (Prime Video), Barry Jenkins’ vivid tale of slaves escaping a Southern plantation.

* Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix), the comedian’s haunting account of life trapped indoors during the COVID pandemic lockdowns.

* Dopesick (Hulu), a harrowing dramatization of America’s opioid crisis starring Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever.

* Sort Of (HBO Max), starring co-creator Bilal Baig as a queer non-binary millennial working as a nanny.

* We Are Lady Parts (Peacock), centered on an all-female, all-Muslim punk band in London.

* The Wonder Years (ABC), a reboot of the ’80s classic that now follows a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama during the turbulent 1960s.

The Peabodys also released a video celebrating this year’s winners: