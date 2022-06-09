TVLine Items: United States of Al Star's New Role, Menudo Trailer and More

United States of Al vet Parker Young is moving to the great outdoors: The actor will star opposite Michaela McManus (The Village) in the ABC drama pilot Criminal Nature, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project is described as “a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of National Parks,” per ABC. “The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.” Young will play Clay, the cop ex-boyfriend of McManus’ character Audrey. As an expert on the Wild Flower Killer, Clay is temporarily reassigned to Audrey’s team for the duration of their current investigation

Young most recently starred on the cancelled CBS comedy United States of Al as Marine combat veteran Riley. His previous TV credits include Imposters, Enlisted and Suburgatory, as well as a recurring role on Arrow.

* Prime Video’s Paper Girls, based on the comics written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, will premiere with all eight episodes on Friday, July 29.

* Disney+’s live-action series The Muppets Mayhem has added Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) and Anders Holm (Workaholics) to its cast.

* Colin Farrell is set to executive-produce and star in Apple TV+’s Sugar, a new genre-bending series from creator Mark Protosevich (Thor) that counts Simon Kinberg (Invasion) among its EPs. Further plot details have not been disclosed.

* IFC has given a series order to SisterS, a comedy-drama created by, written by and starring real-life best friends Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley. The show is follows “two women, born continents apart in Canada and in Ireland, who discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip to find their alcoholic father.”

* Netflix has renewed animated series Inside Job for Part 2. Watch a sneak peek:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the documentary Menudo: Forever Young, which “chronicles the rise and fall of the most iconic Latin American boy band in history.” All four parts premiere Thursday, June 23.

