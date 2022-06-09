The Jan. 6 Capitol Assault Committee Hearing: Watch Livestream

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to deliver its findings during its first public hearings on Thursday night.
The “Big 3” networks (ABC, CBS and NBC) and two major cable news channels (CNN and MSNBC, but not Fox News) will carry live, primetime coverage of the hearings, during which the committee — consisting of chairperson Bennie Thompson (D-MS); majority committee members Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD); and minority committee members Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — will “show the American public what they learned so far about the riot and former President Donald Trump’s role” (according to CBS News).
Coverage begins at 8 pm ET.
In addition to the embedded livestream, here’s where you can watch among broadcast, cable and streaming outlets…
ABC
Lead Anchor: David Muir
Analysis by: Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Pierre Thomas and Rachel Scott
CBS
Lead Anchor: Norah O’Donnell
Analysis by: John Dickerson, Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes, Jeff Pegues, Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane
CNN
Lead Anchors: Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper
Analysis by: Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, John King, Chris Wallace, Jamie Gangel, Gloria Borger and Laura Coates
FOX BUSINESS
Lead Anchors: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum
MSNBC
Lead Anchors: Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid
Analysis by: Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Ari Melber
PEACOCK
Lead Anchors: Mehdi Hasan, Zerlina Maxwell and Katie Phang
Analysis by: Symone Sanders and Yamiche Alcindor
NBC
Lead Anchor: Lester Holt
Analysis by: Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Kristen Welker, Garrett Haake, Pete Williams and Yamiche Alcindor
PBS
Lead Anchor: Judy Woodruff
Analysis by: Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins, Geoff Bennett, Mary McCord and Donell Harvin