The Jan. 6 Capitol Assault Committee Hearing: Watch Livestream

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to deliver its findings during its first public hearings on Thursday night.

The “Big 3” networks (ABC, CBS and NBC) and two major cable news channels (CNN and MSNBC, but not Fox News) will carry live, primetime coverage of the hearings, during which the committee — consisting of chairperson Bennie Thompson (D-MS); majority committee members Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD); and minority committee members Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — will “show the American public what they learned so far about the riot and former President Donald Trump’s role” (according to CBS News).

Coverage begins at 8 pm ET.

In addition to the embedded livestream, here’s where you can watch among broadcast, cable and streaming outlets…

ABC

Lead Anchor: David Muir

Analysis by: Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Pierre Thomas and Rachel Scott

CBS

Lead Anchor: Norah O’Donnell

Analysis by: John Dickerson, Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes, Jeff Pegues, Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane

CNN

Lead Anchors: Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper

Analysis by: Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, John King, Chris Wallace, Jamie Gangel, Gloria Borger and Laura Coates

FOX BUSINESS

Lead Anchors: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum

MSNBC

Lead Anchors: Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid

Analysis by: Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Ari Melber

PEACOCK

Lead Anchors: Mehdi Hasan, Zerlina Maxwell and Katie Phang

Analysis by: Symone Sanders and Yamiche Alcindor

NBC

Lead Anchor: Lester Holt

Analysis by: Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Kristen Welker, Garrett Haake, Pete Williams and Yamiche Alcindor

PBS

Lead Anchor: Judy Woodruff

Analysis by: Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins, Geoff Bennett, Mary McCord and Donell Harvin