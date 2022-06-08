Ratings: Tom Swift Audience Wanes in Week 2, AGT Dominates Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Tom Swift in Week 2 drew 350,000 total viewers (down 20 percent from its debut) and a 0.1. demo rating. Summer TV Shows We Can't Wait to See

Leading into the Nancy Drew offshoot, Superman & Lois (710K/0.1, read post mortem) was steady week-to-week.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7) dipped a bit but still dominated Tuesday across the board. Dancing With Myself (2.3 mil/0.4) was pretty steady.

Over on ABC, Holey Moley (2.3 mil/0.3) is looking at lows, while The Chase (2.1 mil/0.3) and Who Do You Believe? (1.5 mil/0.2) were steady.

Fox’s TMZ/Depp/Heard thing drew 880K and a 0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.