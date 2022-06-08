TVLine Items: Quinta on Party Down, Love Island Premiere and More

Abbott Elementary teacher Quinta Brunson is using her summer break to Party Down.

The actress will guest-star on Starz’s upcoming revival as Jaff, the “sharp, calculating agent” of Ryan Hansen’s character, himbo actor Kyle Bradway, our sister site Variety reports.

The six-episode series stars returning cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally and Hansen. As previously announced, Jennifer Garner (Alias) will play the series-regular role of Evie, a successful movie producer and a love interest for Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). Additionally, James Marsden (Dead to Me), Zoë Chao (Love Life) and Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire) have boarded the project.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* A new US version of Love Island will premiere Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock, with episodes dropping six days a week.

* Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for Season 2, ahead of the YA drama’s series debut on Friday, June 17.

* An animated series based on the Ghostbusters IP is in development at Netflix, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) attached as executive producers.

* Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky) will guest-star on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ June 16 episode as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, “who once worked as a Starfleet counselor, but whose experiences on the Federation border prompted them to shift careers and work as a humanitarian aid worker,” Variety reports. Dr. Aspen will develop a surprising connection with Spock.

* Mark Burnett will executive-produce a new CNBC reality series, Business Hunters, featuring a pair of seasoned entrepreneurs guiding people looking to buy a small business; the series is slated to premiere this fall.

* Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show Hart to Hart has been renewed for an 11-episode Season 2, which will roll out weekly beginning Thursday, July 14. Guests include Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, JAY-Z, Saweetie, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock and Seth McFarlane.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?