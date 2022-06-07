Ratings: Roswell Goes Low With Final Season Premiere, In the Dark Also Down

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico opened its final season with 430,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating, down from its previous (in-season) averages (550K/0.1) and hitting a low in the demo. What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall '22?

TVLine readers gave Roswell‘s final opener an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

In the Dark kicked off its own farewell tour with 320K and a 0.0, down from last summer’s averages (365K/0.1) and matching its demo low.

CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun (3.8 mil/0.4) drew Monday’s largest audience and landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior‘s season premiere (3 mil/0.4) was down from last summer’s averages (3.3 mil/0.5) and tied its all-time demo low. Leading out of that, Weakest Link (2.2 mil/0.3) ticked up from its most recent Sunday outing.

Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (2 mil/0.3) was steady, while Beat Shazam (2 mil/0.4) ticked up to join ANW and The Neighborhood in that demo tie.

