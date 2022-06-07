The School For Good and Evil Teaser: Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Shape Fairytale Futures on Netflix

Netflix is enrolling its subscribers in fairytale school this fall.

As part of its Geeked Week event, the streamer on Tuesday released a teaser for Paul Feig’s adaptation of Soman Chainani’s best-selling book series The School For Good and Evil. Though an exact release date is TBD, the film is expected to drop sometime this fall.

Here’s what to expect, per Netflix’s official synopsis: “In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins.”

But the best friends’ journey takes an unexpected turn when “Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely, the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first.”

